Stormers to play in front of a crowd this weekend

CAPE TOWN - For the first time in years the Stormers will be playing in front of a crowd this weekend.

It follows the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions this week.

More people will be welcomed back into venues - like stadia and concert halls - granted they can prove they're vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, stadiums can be filled to 50% of their capacity.

"It's been two years and two months since the Stormers played in front of a crowd because of the 2,055 seats we didn't see so we are so excited for Saturday to have people back. We so want to connect with them, it lifts the team a lot to have the people there".

Stormers Coach John Dobson said the team was excited ahead of the match.

Bertie Grobbelaar of Stadium Management South Africa was relieved more people would now be able to enjoy sporting and cultural events.

"Not only for stadium operators like us but for the broader industry taking into account cleaners, security guards, ushers, the informal traders at venues. I think all of us are very excited, a huge step we are not 100% there but a huge step in the right direction".