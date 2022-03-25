SA's UN resolution like slapping 'fresh paint on a moldy, rotten structure'

South Africa has refused to condemn Russia's actions, claiming it wouldn't be helpful to efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv around the table for talks.

JOHANNESBURG - Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations General Assembly has described a failed South African resolution as fresh paint on the moldy rotten structure of the assembly.

The text titled _Humanitarian situation emanating out of the conflict in Ukraine _made no reference to Russia or its role in the war it started a month ago.

67 states voted on Thursday night not to take action and vote on our government's resolution.

The country's ambassador, Mathu Joyini, tried to make a case for South Africa's resolution at a meeting held on Thursday night.

"Once war has begun it is imperative that all of our work towards peace. It is for this reason that South Africa is of the view that right now we should be more concerned with ending the war and addressing the humanitarian plight of the people that are impacted by it".

Ukrainian ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya criticised the South African Humanitarian Resolution.

"These attacks have never been a product of consultation with Ukraine. Neither is it a product of cross-cultural consultation as was the case with the resolution just adopted by the overwhelming majority. It is attacks promoted unilaterally on one country prompted by another country".

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed a willingness for South Africa to play a mediation role in the war.

He's spoken to Russia's President Vladir Putin but is yet to get on the phone with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky.