SA's Mthunzi Mdwaba loses ILO top job to Togo's Gilbert Houngbo

He was among five candidates who were vying for the top post, with Australia’s Greg Vines the first to get kicked out of the running.

JOHANNESBURG - South African businessman and activist Mthunzi Mdwaba has been eliminated from the race for the next International Labour Organisation (ILO) director general.

He was among five candidates who were vying for the top post, with Australia’s Greg Vines the first to get kicked out of the running.

The ILO’s governing body was holding a closed sitting in Geneva on Friday to vote for the next DG.

The agency is the United Nations’ oldest specialisation entity.

Although the South African government withdrew its nomination for Mdwaba’s candidacy, he contested the post with the support of some organisations and countries.

Togo’s Gilbert Houngbo has won and is the first African at the helm of the top labour post.

Houngbo - a former prime minister of Togo - has over 35 years of experience in international development.

He is not new to the United Nations family, having served as president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development since 2017.

He was also the assistant secretary general of the United Nations Development Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa and ILO Field Operations and Partnerships.

In a statement issued this week, the ILO explained that there would be several rounds of secret ballot voting until an eventual winner is elected in a process of elimination.

After each round of voting, the body will publish the names of the remaining candidates, removing the eliminated candidate with the lowest number of votes.

Houngbo replace outgoing director general Guy Ryder from the UK. He commences with his duties in October.