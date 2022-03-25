R332 billion pledged at 4th SA Investment Conference

The investment conference is a flagship programme of the Ramaphosa Presidency and serves as an anchor to the economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the fourth South African Investment Conference garnered R332 billion.

The event that was held in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday saw high-ranking government officials and business leaders from across the world coming together in an effort to revive the economy that has been in the doldrums.

The R332 billion raised on Thursday meant that President Ramaphosa’s investment drive has reached 95% of its ambitious target of R1.2 trillion in five years since 2018.

“The investment commitments that have been made here today are impressive. They are impressive not only by virtue of the cumulative value of the investments but also by the sheer number and diversity of projects that they represent,’’ said Ramaphosa.

Although the president said that by next year, the overall goal would be exceeded, much of the investment pledges were yet to be realised.

Of the 152 investment pledges made since 2018, Ramaphosa said 45 projects had been completed so far while 57 others were under construction.

Dozens others failed to get off the ground.