Putin 'fails' to divide the West, Nato vows retaliation against chemical weapons

NATO NEVER 'MORE UNIFIED': BIDEN

US President Joe Biden says that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has failed to divide the West with his war on Ukraine.

"Nato has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine," Biden says after a Nato summit in Brussels, adding Nato will "respond" if Russia uses chemical weapons.

MARIUPOL THEATRE DEATH TOLL PUT AT 300

Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol say some 300 people could have died in last week's Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," Mariupol city council wrote on Telegram.

EU TARGETS FUTURE MINUS RUSSIA GAS

The US and EU have announced a task force aimed at reducing Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen will see the US work with partners to strive to supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas this year.

RUSSIA SAYS HITS KEY FUEL STORAGE SITE

Russia says it has destroyed Ukraine's largest remaining military fuel storage site in a Kalibr cruise missile strike.

"On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said, adding that the base was supplying troops in the central part of the country.

GER,AMU ACTS ON GAS

Germany says it is drastically slashing energy purchases from Russia, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.

"In recent weeks, together with all relevant players, we have made intensive efforts to import less fossil energy from Russia and broaden out our supply base," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

US BACKS EXCLUSION OF RUSSIA FROM G20

President Biden says he backs excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I raised the possibility if that can't be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have... Ukraine... attend the meetings as well," he says after a Nato summit in Brussels.

NATO BOOSTS DEFENCES

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance is deploying additional chemical and biological and nuclear defences to reinforce its battle groups in eastern Europe.

'REAL' CHEMICAL THREAT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says there is a "real" threat that Moscow will use chemical weapons in Ukraine, accusing Russia of having already used phosphorus bombs against civilians.

The governor of the Lugansk region says phosphorus bombs were used in one village hit in overnight strikes on eastern Ukraine that killed at least four people, including two children.

Britain's ITV network broadcasts footage of phosphorus bombs dropping overnight on the flashpoint town of Irpin near Kyiv.

ZELENSKY PLEASE FOR PLANES, TANKS

Zelensky urges Nato members to provide Kyiv with offensive weapons, including tanks and fighter jets, one month into Russia's invasion.

Addressing Nato's summit by video link, he says the alliance can prevent Ukrainian deaths "by giving us all the weapons we need".

BIDEN TO VISIT POLISH TOWN NEAR UKRAINE BORDER

Biden will visit a town in Poland near the border with Ukraine on Friday, the White House says, in a bid to demonstrate Western resolve in the face of Russia's invasion.

He will be greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow, about 80km from the Ukrainian border.

G7 WARNS PUTIN

The Group of Seven most industrialised nations says it will do everything in its power to hold Putin and his supporters personally responsible for the Ukraine invasion.

Meeting in Brussels, G7 leaders stress they have no quarrel with the Russian people but will take action to prevent sanctions-hit Russian individuals and entities evading penalties and warn of stricter embargoes.

NEW SANCTIONS

The G7 and the European Union pledge to block transactions involving the Russian central bank's gold reserves to hamper any bid by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions.

Washington also unveils fresh sanctions on Russian lawmakers and defence contractors, while Britain slaps sanctions on 59 more Russian individuals and entities, including the mercenary group Wagner.

'IMMEDIATE' STOP

The UN General Assembly demands an "immediate" stop to Russia's war in Ukraine. In a vote at UN headquarters in New York, 140 countries support the non-binding resolution, 38 abstain and five vote against the measure.