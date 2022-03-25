Public Protector Mkhwebane wants Ramaphosa to withdraw suspension warning letter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane also wants Ramaphosa to distance himself from her parliamentary impeachment process, saying the president is 'heavily' conflicted.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says President Cyril Ramaphosa must withdraw his letter warning her of her possible suspension.

She also wanted Ramaphosa to distance himself from her parliamentary impeachment process, saying the president was “heavily” conflicted because her office was investigating his alleged conduct.

These investigations include the president’s concession that state funds were misused for ANC internal campaigns as well as allegations of collusion between him and the justice minister in what she called “judicial capture”.

Mkhwebane this week responded to Ramaphosa’s letter where he gave her 10 days to give him reasons why he should not suspend her.

Her letter to the president followed her application to the Constitutional Court to rescind its earlier ruling that paved the way for a parliamentary inquiry into her competence to hold office.

Ramaphosa then wrote to Mkhwebane asking her to give him reasons why she should not be suspended.

Mkhwebane has given Ramaphosa until Wednesday to respond.