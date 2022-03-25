Pfizer pledges R255 million investment into manufacturing COVID vaccines in SA

Pfizer's Middle East and Africa team is currently in the country attending the fourth SA Investment Conference in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - Pharmaceutical company Pfizer says with South Africa's excellent research and development environment, it was an ideal country to invest in its health system.

Pfizer's Middle East and Africa team was in the country attending the fourth South African Investment Conference in Sandton.

It has pledged to invest R255 million into the health sector.

Since the start of the pandemic the pharmaceutical company has done more than 22 clinical trials in South Africa in over 90 sites.

Pfizer regional president Patrick van Der Loo said its partnership with the Biovac Institute is also one of the key drivers behind the investment :

“There’s R255 million that really is going towards investments this year to staff up the biovac institute and the government has been nothing but supportive in order to make sure that we can actually execute on on this investment and start manufacturing our COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa for the African people.’’