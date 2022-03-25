Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux's lawyer hopeful justice will prevail

The leader of the Operation Dudula vigilante group was arrested on Thursday shortly after wrapping up a media interview Rosebank.

JOHANNESBURG - Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini is only expected to appear in court on Monday in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court

His arrest just a day after a criminal complaint was laid against him by Victor Ramerafe at the Dobsonville Police Station. He claimed Operation Dudula members stormed into his home and assaulted him on Sunday after accusing him of dealing in drugs.

It is not yet clear what charges Dlamini is facing.

'LAUGHABLE'

Ike Khumalo, Dlamini's attorney, has referred to the charges against his client as laughable.

He said it was still not clear why his client did not appear in court as expected or why he was arrested in the first place.

Khumalo is hopeful justice will prevail and has blamed the Economic Freedom Fighters for his client now being behind bars.

Dlamini is currently being detained at the Johannesburg central police station.

Khumalo is also facing his own legal woes. He was arrested as one of the alleged instigators of the July unrest last year.

Operation Dudula has been making headlines over the past few weeks for their unauthorised evictions of undocumented migrants in parts of Joburg.,