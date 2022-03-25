ANC NEC meets after Dlamini's guilty verdict, Russia invasion, COVID-19

It will be the first time the NEC meets after ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury.

JOHANNESBURG - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 lockdown as well as upcoming ANC regional and provincial conferences are all likely to top the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

This is also the first time the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences will meet after ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury.

The governing party also has the task of updating its roadmap towards the much-anticipated December conference where it’ll elect new leaders.

The ANC NEC has a lot to get through this weekend, including whether it wants to see Dlamini suspended.

Even the league’s fate, like that of the veterans in the ANC, is likely to form part of debates this weekend as both structures' mandates have collapsed.

Another major talking point when it comes to the state of the organisation is the proposed names of non-NEC members who must help in its sub-committees.

The ANC’s provinces are already behind schedule with several delays, including a staff go-slow over salaries not being paid getting in the way of some branch meetings and regional conferences.

Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape are expected to elect new leaders next month. This meeting is due to wrap up on Sunday.