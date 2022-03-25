'Nothing can bring Tshego back': Family welcomes guilty verdict against Shoba

It's almost two years since pule was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban deep.

JOHANNESBURG - While the family of Tshegofatso Pule has expressed joy and relief at the conviction of her boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba, they still say Friday's judgement would not bring her back.

Shoba was found guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in June 2020.

Muzikayise Malephane confessed to the crime, testifying that Shoba requested the hit and promised to pay him R70 000.

Pule’s aunt Busi Mashiane is happy with the judgement but said nothing would bring her niece back.

“Mix feelings, tears of joy that justice is served. The unfortunate part is that nothing can bring Tshego back, nothing will bring Kamano back, they are gone and gone forever and for what? I wish Shoba could have said ‘Tshego I don’t want you and your child,’ we were capable to raise that child.”

SCATHING JUDGMENT

The presiding judge handed down a scathing judgement, saying Shoba knowingly and intentionally delivered his pregnant girlfriend into the hands of her murderer.

During his testimony, Shoba told the court that he had no reason to kill Pule, adding that on 4 June - the night that she left his complex - he did not know who was driving the car.

But acting Judge Stuart Wilson was not buying it.

Muzikayise Malephane told the court that they organised that he would pick Pule up and have her killed.

But Shoba told the court that Pule organised her own transport on that night because she was upset that his fiancé kept calling him.

Judge Wilson wasn’t buying that either.

Wilson has questioned what Malephane’s motive for killing Pule would be apart from Shoba’s instruction as he simply did not know her.