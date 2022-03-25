Nhlanhla Lux not deterred despite arrest - lawyer

With no clear indication of what charges he faces, his legal team said Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini had not been deterred by the arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's legal team on Friday said he was in high spirits as he remaind in Police custody over the weekend.

In a turn of events, Dlamini will now appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday after being expected to appear on Friday morning.

The leader of the vigilante group, which is accused of inciting violence and xenophobic attacks around Johannesburg, was arrested on Thursday shortly after wrapping up a media interview in Rosebank.

Just a day before a criminal complaint was laid against him by Victor Ramerafe at the Dobsonville police station.

With no clear indication of what charges he faces, his legal team said Dlamini had not been deterred by the arrest.

His lawyer Ike Khumalo said: “No, he is fine, he is fine, he is still the Nhlanhla Lux you know. You saw him yesterday, he was appealing for calm, he is more stronger than ever.”