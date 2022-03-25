Mashatile's attempt to uphold court order on Kgabo met with resistance

Eyewitness news has seen letters from Mashatile to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the municipal manager asking for the ANC’s PR list to be updated. He wanted Gaolatlhe Kgabo to be removed in line with a December court order.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions over a councillor in the North West’s Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati Municipality continued as he fights off African National Congress (ANC) acting secretary general Paul Mashatile’s bid to have him removed.

Kgabo in turn has sent his own legal letter to the IEC insisting the ANC is wrongly seeking to enforce a court order for his removal as a councillor.

Mashatile had recommended Michael Mkhandawiri as the next candidate to take over the role; he’s the disgruntled party member who tried to get provincial coordinator Hlomani Chauke arrested.

Kgabo has taken the fight to stay in council to the IEC, saying there was no need to replenish ANC lists as no vacancies were declared.

He also told the commission Mashatile was asking it to act outside of the confines of the court order granted in December.

Those close to Kgabo claim part of the battle around him is due to his links to the former Premier and ANC chair Supra Mahumapelo, whos attempting to make a comeback.

ANC North West spokesperson Kenny Morolong said the party was dealing with this issue.

“The matter is still ventilated within the internal structures of the organisation, at an appropriate time we will make necessary public pronouncements.’’

The IEC said it would wait for the courts to rule on the latest issue before determining the way forward.