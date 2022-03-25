Man killed, woman wounded in Seawinds fire

An early morning fire has claimed the life of a Cape Town man and seriously injured one woman in Seawind.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire in Seawinds, Cape Town, on Friday.

Firefighters, who deployed in the early hours of the morning, managed to rescue a woman who suffered burn wounds to 70% of her body.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: ''The city's Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at about 01:15 am that a house was on fire on St. Patrick Avenue, crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire by 02:50 am.''

The body of the man was discovered inside the passageway and the woman was treated and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.