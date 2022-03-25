Lawyer: Zandile Mafe ready for trial

The man accused of setting fire to Parliament Zandile Mafe has made another appearance at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s defence said he was ready for his trial to commence.

The 47-year-old Mafe has made another appearance at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday morning, facing four charges relating to the fire that broke out at Parliament earlier this year.

The National Assembly chamber was gutted and sections of the Old Assembly chamber were destroyed.

The Cape Town Magistrates Court has heard the state’s forensic team is still carrying out its investigation at the crime scene.

They could only access the National Assembly Building from last week Tuesday.

Mafe’s attorney Luvuyo Godla has asked the court not to postpone the matter for too long: “Mafe does not have any interest whatsoever to go and burn Parliament and burn documents of the precinct.”

The prosecution has indicated a date for pre-trial hearings, which could be set at his next court appearance on 12 May.

Crime scene Investigators need about six more weeks before wrapping up an on-site probe at Parliament’s fire-ravaged National Assembly chamber.

Forensic investigators got access to the precinct from 15 March to conduct their probe.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said it was a delicate process due to the state of the crime scene.

“We are trying to move at speed but, unfortunately, it is a position that is out of our control because the crime scene is still not even safe for the investigators to go in and work at the speed we would like them to.”



Magistrate Ronel Oliver said the State had placed sufficient reasons before the court as to why the case should be postponed.

Mafe will remain in custody.