Kenny Maistry: Failure reveals your character and divine gift

Media personality and Soulful Sundays host Kenny Maistry talks about his lessons from failure and his thirty-year career.

Media personality and Soulful Sundays host Kenny Maistry says limitations he faced in his childhood restricted him from thriving in his academic work.

After 30 years in the media industry Maistry, says he has documented his journey in radio, the failures and how his love for radio started in his early ages.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Maistry says he was robbed of being a headboy in primary school.

Curiosity was labelled as being naughty when in fact you were trying to understand mechanics. I could have been an engineer if we were allowed to thrive. Kenny Maistry, Media personality

It all builds and all your failures are building blocks. Failure is your stepping stone to success, it reveals your character and reveals your divine gift. Kenny Maistry, Media personality

