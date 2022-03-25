Judgment expected in whether Shoba is guilty of killing Tshegofatso Pule

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to rule on whether the state has successfully proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ntuthuko Shoba murdered his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court is expected to rule on whether the state has successfully proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ntuthuko Shoba murdered his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

Shoba has been charged with murder, an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

ALSO READ:

- Tshegofatso Pule's family visibly triggered by CCTV footage shown in court

- Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case

- Shoba recalls Tshegofatso Pule's final words before she was murdered

Pule was eight months pregnant when her body was found shot and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

The last time she was seen alive was Shoba’s apartment, days before her body was discovered.

Muzikayise Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder after he turned state witness and heavily implicated Shoba as the alleged mastermind.

After hearing testimony from about 13 witnesses from both sides it has come down to a mysterious three-minute interval.

This is the period in which Shoba could be seen walking out of the gate of his complex with a Jeep pulling up near them.

Pule was then seen walking to the window but then the video abruptly jumps from 10:06 pm to 10:09 pm leaving the court none the wiser on what may have happened in the three minutes unaccounted for.

Shoba told the court that he did not see that the driver of the Jeep was Malephane’s as he had a cap and a mask on.

Before the video skips, he can be seen standing several metres away from the vehicle.

If Acting Judge Stuart Wilson accepts that Shoba did not know that Malephane was the driver, the defence would be successful in disproving that he and Shoba were in cahoots in executing the murder of Pule.