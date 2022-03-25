'I can withstand any political pressure' , says Raymond Zondo

Zondo has underlined his independence as a judge, detailing a number of judgments where his was a dissenting voice.

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice-elect Raymond Zondo says he is fit to withstand any political pressure and will bring his fiercely-held independence to bear when he takes up the reins as the new head of the judiciary and the Constitutional Court.

Zondo availed himself to answer questions at a media briefing on Thursday, saying he was too busy to grant individual interviews.

He said he felt a heavy weight of responsibility but was honoured by the privilege when President Cyril Ramaphosa asked him to become the next chief justice.

Zondo underlined his independence as a judge, detailing a number of judgments where his was a dissenting voice.

He was asked whether he was as strongly independent in the face of political, rather than judicial disagreement.

“I think I am, but obviously one has had certain experiences and those might be an indication of the type of judge that I am… I believe that I can handle any political pressure.”

Zondo said he had no concerns about his relationship with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which recommended Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya for the top post and subjected Zondo to a somewhat hostile interview.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that now that the president has made the decision, all members of the JSC will work very well with me. I have no doubt in my mind that I will work very well with them.”