Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's war room will expedite housing

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has set up a war room for her department to tackle and fast track the delivery of houses to South Africans.

Dan Mashitisho, the former director-general of the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has been appointed to lead the war room while other specialists are in the process of being appointed.

The department acknowledged that there were many incomplete houses and abandoned projects in the country due to a lack of bulk infrastructure.

Kubayi said they hoped to change this completely.

“We believe that with these amendments we will be able to accelerate housing delivery and avoid projects being abandoned. We call on our implementing agents, including contractors and developers, to deliver quality services, quality houses, on time and within budget,” said Kubayi.

The minister has made changes to help people who couldn't afford their house bonds.

She has revised the bands for households earning from R1,850 to R22,000 gross monthly income to qualify as opposed to the previous qualification criteria for household income from R1,500 to R15,000.

“The change we believe will go a long way in enhancing affordability of home loans as households will be able to put in higher deposits for their home loans or cover other housing acquisitions or building costs permissible to them.”