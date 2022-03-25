SAHRC finds no evidence to back claims of racism at Brackenfell High School

The Commission has found that Brackenfell High School did not host a "whites only matric ball" as complaints suggested and therefore didn't discriminate against Grade 12 learners on the grounds of race.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found no evidence to back claims of racism at a Cape Town school.

It concluded its probe into allegations of racism at Brackenfell High School after a confrontation broke out at the school in 2020 when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led a protest.

A private matric party, arranged because the school had not held a matric ball due to the pandemic, caused controversy when it was allegedly only attended by white pupils and their parents.

The SAHRC found that Brackenfell High School did not host a "whites only matric ball" as complaints suggested and therefore didn't discriminate against Grade 12 learners on the grounds of race.

Through its investigation the commission learned that some of the school's officials were aware of the private event as details were shared by parents and learners on social media and by word of mouth.

Four teachers were also invited in their private capacity.

The commission said the evidence before investigators exonerates the school from planning, funding, advertising or hosting the event.

The probe further found that the organisers also did not directly or indirectly discriminate against learners because of their race.