HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The shrinkflation phenomenon

Pringles chips were once described as the caviar of potato chips. Superior in quality, taste and ingredients. The rarest of potato chips, so to speak, in its production process. And while they’re readily available and still quite tasty and unique in their texture and perfect cut, they are not so much the caviar of potato chips anymore rather than the size of caviar. Like each chip has quite literally become the size of an individual tiny beluga egg or whatever.

This past long weekend my wife and I took a lovely 4-day trip to Club Mykonos and because it was a holiday, I treated myself to an indulgent cylindrical faux-can of Pringles and by the powers of potatoes that be was I shocked. Remember when Pringles were first released in South Africa and they were a luxury item in anyone’s household like you had to wait for a birthday to have some and then you could get your family together and do the Pringles challenge, which was to see if you could fit an entire single chip into your mouth and then for some extra flair, flip it around?

The challenge was a challenge because it was near impossible because they were so big and you had to be super strategic to win the game. Would you place it concave side down or up? Would your main launch base be your tongue or your pallet? It didn’t matter if you were a kid or an adult, the “put the whole Pringle in your mouth” game was a challenge for everyone. And now, as the elder in age, I can sadly testify that this is not a game anymore. Pringles are not a challenge. You cannot have fun family challenges with them because they are now so tiny that even a kitten with a little mouth as small as the reed of bassoon could easily swallow one whole. That’s how small they are.

I only live under a rock for three-quarters of my day, and for the rest I am obviously exposed to the economics of the world. So I know that the Cocopops bag is always half full. Or those Knik-Knaks bags have become palm-sized with double the price tag, or how Calyspo ice-creams only start halfway down the tube now. But the Pringles thing? Well, that threw me for six and then I realised there is an economic trend that is causing the dwarfism of food and it is called shrinkflation. We all know about inflation – when prices rise and the cost of living becomes more expensive, but we’re not all privy to shrinkflation – which may imply that it is the direct opposite of inflation, that is: the cost of living becomes drastically cheaper and prices drop. It is not. Shrinkflation is the phenomenon of reducing the size or quantity of a product instead of increasing the price and the trend continues to grow while the quantity of what you purchase vs. what you pay for it does not.

Shrinkflation is an equal opportunities provider. It is not only exclusive to food. In fact, there is an entire subreddit where people are sharing how companies are cheating us and the system in ways we’re not even thinking about. For example, two-ply toilet paper is still being advertised as two-ply toilet paper, and when you unravel the roll, that is what you get. What you don’t get, however, is the same amount, in weight. And that weight is decreased monthly. Here is an example: a German user of the Shriknflation chatroom on Reddit posted a roll of toilet paper that he purchased in January this year which weighed in at 91 grams. In March, with his economic eagle eye, he purchased the same toilet paper for the same price, from the same store and each roll weighed 5 grams less - still two-ply but lighter, less quality and tracing paper-thin. Or even more sneaky, toilet manufacturers now just increase the diameter of cardboard roll in the middle so that the toilet paper looks the same size. We are not even thinking about this. But we will always need to wipe our bums so here we are, all together, being taken for an ass.

There are less subtle examples. Like a five-blade fan being downgraded to a four-blade fan for the same price; the manufacturers didn’t even bother to symmetrically close the gap, they just hoped people wouldn’t notice there was an entire part of the puzzle missing. And then of course there are things such as rice or flour or anything that comes in a bag really, including sachets of milk, that are being filled with more air than a product. In fact, factories are going so far as to change the packaging for some of these products so that they are more conducive to more air being pumped into them than the actual product.

If, like me, you’re wondering if the Pringle being smaller is just an illusion because your hand is so much bigger now, it’s not. The Pringle is smaller. On the upside, if you’re aware of shrinkflation you will accept that things are smaller and you can eat less if you don’t fall into the trap of buying more and experience some physiological shrinkflation as well so as to become healthier – that’s the silver lining. But the darker, more ominous lining is that an Orwellian future is now our daily bread and whatever we’re offered in the way of reduction will not be refused because we are all animals here, swallowing what we’re given.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa. Follow her on Twitter.