Forensics link alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to blaze, case postponed

CAPE TOWN - Forensic investigators have positively linked Zandile Mafe to the Parliament fire.

Mafe was accused of setting fire to the National Assembly and sections of the Old Assembly Chamber in January.

He returned to court on Friday morning where the case was postponed to 15 May for further investigation.

The 49-year-old faced four charges relating to the fire that damaged the National Assembly Chamber and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Building at January.

He has been charged with housebreaking with the intent to commit terrorism and arson and separate charges of terrorism, arson, and theft.

His case was postponed last month for further investigation and for outstanding reports relating to the case to be completed.

At the time, the state was also waiting for the go-ahead from structural engineers on whether the National Assembly Building was safe to enter so that its investigating team could conduct their on-site probe.

An update was expected on the forensic analysis of Mafe’s cellphone to ascertain whether more people were involved in the execution of the crime.