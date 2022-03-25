Disabled athletes break 97 SA and 11 African records at SASAPD national champs The championships took place under the theme: ‘Start Your Impossible,' and attracted entries in Para-Athletics, Boccia, Goalball, CP Football, Judo, Powerlifting, and Para-Cycling inclusive of athletes from eight African countries. Commonwealth Games

SASAPD National Championships JOHANNESBURG - The 60th edition of the South African Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships took place from 19 to 22 March at the Germiston Stadium in Ekurhuleni, with para-athletes competing in various sporting codes. "Between 19 and 22 March, 541 South African athletes broke 97 SA records and 11 African records. This achievement is especially remarkable given the athletes are physically disabled," said SASAPD on this week. My 10th and final SASAPD National Championship. The place where every para athletes dreams starts.



Thank you for the inspiration and the memories over the years.



I look forward to supporting the next generation and current friends, in the future at these champs. #CWG2023 pic.twitter.com/NW8xEROpAh Charl du toit (@Charldutoit37) March 22, 2022

The championships took place under the theme: ‘Start Your Impossible' and attracted entries in Para-Athletics, Boccia, Goalball, CP Football, Judo, Powerlifting, and Para-Cycling inclusive of athletes from eight African countries.

“We are delighted that after six decades, our athletes are still able to achieve their dreams, and set their targets for qualification in the 2024 Paralympics to be hosted by Paris," said president of the SASAPD, Moekie Grobbelaar.

The championships also saw the return of Mpumalanga, although not as a participant until 2023.

Grobbelaar said: “The province has been affiliated with Gauteng until now. What was also notable is the much larger contingent from Limpopo, particularly in the Boccia event.”

Boccia is a stand-alone disability code, which means it is not included in able-bodied sports federations in South Africa.