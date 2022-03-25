Cuba's crisis 'untenable': Cabinet reacts to court order halting R50m donation

The Pretoria High Court this week granted the order stopping the R50 million in humanitarian aid to the small island nation.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet on Friday reacted to the court order halting humanitarian aid to Cuba, saying the country's economic crisis had become "untenable" and was in need of assistance.

The Pretoria High Court this week granted the order stopping the R50 million in humanitarian aid to the small island nation.

The matter came under discussion in Cabinet during its virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Lobby group AfriForum had applied to the court for an urgent interdict to prevent South Africa from granting Cuba the aid.

Cabinet said the matter would again come before the courts in 20 days' time and government would present its argument then.

It further notes that if it wasn't for what it calls the "selfless intervention" of the Cubans in Southern Africa over three decades, it would have taken far longer to liberate the region from colonial oppression.

It said South Africa's bonds of friendship with Cuba were deeply rooted in our region's struggle for liberation.

Cabinet states that former President Nelson Mandela understood this, which is why Cuba was the first country outside the continent that he visited upon his release from prison in 1990.

It said Mexico, Bolivia and Russia were among countries that provided humanitarian aid to ease Cuba's worst economic crisis in decades.