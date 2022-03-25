Corruption in local govt is worse than expected - Batohi

NPA head Shamiela Batohi said cases would have never seen the inside of a court room prior to 2019, but they were doing everything possible to finalise them.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi on Friday said the levels of corruption in local government were worse than they thought.

She said they were, however, doing everything possible to finalise corruption cases, with some dating back almost 20 years.

Batohi and heads of the SIU and Hawks have briefed Parliament about local government investigations.

She and the NPA told the cooperative governance portfolio committee that there were 70 SIU referrals under investigations with only six before the courts.

The SIU told the same committee that 95% of cases were procurement related.

"And so now there is really, across all of our parties and law enforcement, a deep commitment to make sure we do everything possible to rid our country of this surge of corruption. We understand its depth, it's worse than we even thought." said Batohi.

The SIU and NPA told the committee that many cases that were not finalised went as far back as 2002, including those involving the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption.