Controversial group Operation Dudula's leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the vigilante group Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, has spent the night behind bars following his arrest.

His lawyer Ike Khumalo said his client was handcuffed on Thursday as he walked off the set of an interview.

"I'm told that he went with officers to confirm his address so we'll hear when they come back, what the charges are," he said.

His arrest comes a day after a criminal complaint was laid against him at the Dobsonville Police Station.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders accompanied Victor Ramerafe while he spoke to officers about the so-called raid on his home by the vigilante group on Sunday.

Ramerafe said the group accused him of dealing drugs and assaulted him.

Operation Dudula has been making headlines over the past few weeks for their unauthorised evictions of undocumented migrants in parts of Johannesburg.