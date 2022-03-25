Phaahla: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital repairs to be completed end of 2023

Phaahla said the hospital will be fully re-opened by December 2023 while it's trauma and emergency unit will officially open in the last week of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - There are fears that the continued closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital could lead to a situation similar to the Life Esidimeni disaster, particularly among mental health patients.

The psychiatry ward at the hospital has remained closed following a fire last year.

While the hospital has opened partially, mental healthcare patients requiring other services, have been referred to facilities including the Helen Joseph and Chris Hani Baragwanath hospitals.

Staff say they’re buckling under the pressure while patients have allegedly been treated in corridors and overcrowded wards.

The Gauteng Health Department says it’s aware of the growing concerns of overcrowded wards, patients receiving treatment in corridors and health care workers been attacked by psychiatric patients.

Head of hospital services Dr Freddy Kgongwana.

“Areas where there was a fire is areas where the mental health wards at Charlotte Maxexe is, it was not safe and you have to transfer the risk through a number of hospitals including Edenvale, including Chris Hani Bara and confirms what you have seen as the media or what has been reported we are not denying the challenges. Section 27 dictates we give services to the population irrespective of the limitation and we are very conscious of that and the intention is on a regular bases make sure Life Esidimeni doesn’t happen again.”

kgongwana says they are doing all they can but admits the quality of services for mental health care users has been compromised.

Plans to reopen the emergency unit next month are expected to reduce the pressure felt by Gauteng‘s overburdened hospitals.



The National Department of Health on Friday said the full refurbishments at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg were expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla gave an update on the efforts to get the facility fully functional after a section of it was gutted by a fire in April last year.

Phaahla said the hospital would be fully re-opened by December 2023 while its trauma and emergency units would officially open at the end of next month.

It's been 11 months since the fire at the hospital and the provincial health department has been unable to get the facility fully operational, with medical staff reporting little evidence of progress while patients continue to bear the brunt of the mismanagement.

Another deadline has been set by Phaahla, whose department took over the restoration from the provincial government.

“End of April, the emergency unit will be ready. There are five blocks in terms of this entire big institution here. This is expected at the end of December 2023. You would realise this is a major improvement from the earlier projections of when the hospital would be ready. The earlier projections were that all this work would only be completed by 2027.’’

He said criminal elements had further delayed the reopening of the critical casualty section.

Promises to open the facility have been made on numerous occasions.

Besides the casualty department, the infectious diseases wards and the mental health wing also remain closed.