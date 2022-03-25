Caster Semenya back on track with 3,000 metre race victory
Caster Semenya has had to switch to longer distances following a ruling that prevents her from running her 800m event.
JOHANNESBURG - Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya was back on the track on Wednesday evening where she won the 3,000m event at Athletics South Africa's Athletics Grand Prix in Cape Town.
Semenya has had to switch to longer distances following a ruling that prevents her from running her 800m event. She finished in a time of 8:54.97, a personal best over the distance.
Dont force relations, let it loose and go with the flow. Whats meant to be will be and whats not always reveals its self. So go out there rock it and the rest will follow.Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 19, 2022
Aynslee van Graan (9:09.63) come in second with Kayla Jacobs (9:23.48) claiming third.
According to the World Track website, Semenya's time is not far off the world's leading time over the distance in 2022.
"We have the nationals coming to this side, we already know the weather conditions. We must be prepared because we'll be doing 5,000 or maybe 10,000, we don't know. If we do 10,000 it will depend on the timetable.
"Maybe we do it, maybe we don't; the coach had decided we still need to learn a lot about it, we'll decide when we decide," said Semenya to World Track.
South Africas greatest athlete Caster Semenya was in Cape Town, tonight. On the track, at the Grand Prix series event. And Caster Semenya blew up the athletics event early on in the evening when she won the 3000m in a personal best time. Caster Semenya aint done with winning pic.twitter.com/IQVSSB2I4ucheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) March 23, 2022
The South African 3,000m record of 8:32.00 was set by Elana Meyer in 1991.
Semenya had a long-drawn battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over the rule to not allow athletes with high levels of testosterone to take part in 400m, 800m or 1500m races.
The Limpopo-born star hasn’t been able to take part in the 800m track and field since the testosterone rule in 2018.
That rule prevented Semenya from taking part in the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and again in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.
