Caster Semenya back on track with 3,000 metre race victory

JOHANNESBURG -

Olympic champion

800m champion JOHANNESBURG - Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya was back on the track on Wednesday evening where she won the 3,000m event at Athletics South Africa's Athletics Grand Prix in Cape Town. Semenya has had to switch to longer distances following a ruling that prevents her from running her 800m event. She finished in a time of 8:54.97, a personal best over the distance. Dont force relations, let it loose and go with the flow. Whats meant to be will be and whats not always reveals its self. So go out there rock it and the rest will follow. Caster Semenya (@caster800m) March 19, 2022

Aynslee van Graan (9:09.63) come in second with Kayla Jacobs (9:23.48) claiming third.

According to the World Track website, Semenya's time is not far off the world's leading time over the distance in 2022.

"We have the nationals coming to this side, we already know the weather conditions. We must be prepared because we'll be doing 5,000 or maybe 10,000, we don't know. If we do 10,000 it will depend on the timetable.

"Maybe we do it, maybe we don't; the coach had decided we still need to learn a lot about it, we'll decide when we decide," said Semenya to World Track.