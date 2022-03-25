Cape taxi association distances itself from attacks on public transport vehicles

Three Golden Arrow busses were torched in Nyanga and Kraaifontein resulting in several injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association(Cata) has distanced itself from violent attacks on public transport vehicles during its one-day strike on Thursday.

Three Golden Arrow busses were torched in Nyanga and Kraaifontein resulting in several injuries.

Vehicles were also stoned in other areas.

"The burning of buses which I think this week is probably the 3rd week that they have been incidents of busses, municipal trucks, and bakkies being burned especially around Samora Machel, Philippi, and Nyanga that cannot be associated with yesterday's protest because that is something that has been going on for almost 3 weeks now," said Cata's Mandla Hermanus.

Just last week Golden Arrow lost two of its busses in a petrol bombing in Nyanga after taxi violence erupted in the community.

An Eskom vehicle and two City of Cape Town trucks were also damaged in the area.