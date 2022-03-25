Bheki Cele wants dedicated desk to investigate gender-based violence cases

The police minister said he believes the police stations have to concentrate on the establishment of GBV desks.

DURBAN – Police Minister Bheki Cele is unhappy that certain police stations in Durban have not set up desks to deal with gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

Cele and police top brass surprised officers at the Durban central and point police stations, which were two of the busiest stations in Durban.

Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Cele wanted to see and hear some of the challenges the men and women in blue face in doing their work.

He said he was worried that both police stations did not have a specific GBV desk to deal with cases.

“I must say one thing that I’m not happy about with both stations, they seem not to be ready with the gender-based violence desk that we have promised to put every station by the end of the month,’’ said Cele.

The minister said he believed the police stations had to concentrate on the establishment of these GBV desks.