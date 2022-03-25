Go

And the Oscar goes to... Here are the main contenders at the 94th Academy Awards

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Preparations for the 94th Oscars red carpet arrivals area continue along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood on 24 March 2022.
Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, leads with 12 nods, followed by sci-fi epic _Dune _at 10, and _Belfast _and West Side Story tied at seven.

BEST PICTURE

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz,Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman,Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Drive My Car (Japan)
_Flee _(Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

_Belfast _- Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

_CODA _- Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
_Dune _- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

FILMS WITH SIX OR MORE NOMINATIONS -

_The Power of the Dog _- 12
_Dune _- 10
_Belfast _- 7
_West Side Story _- 7
_King Richard _- 6

