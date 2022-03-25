And the Oscar goes to... Here are the main contenders at the 94th Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD - Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, leads with 12 nods, followed by sci-fi epic _Dune _at 10, and _Belfast _and West Side Story tied at seven.

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz,Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman,Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Drive My Car (Japan)

_Flee _(Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

_Belfast _- Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up - Adam McKay and David Sirota

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

_CODA _- Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

_Dune _- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

FILMS WITH SIX OR MORE NOMINATIONS -

_The Power of the Dog _- 12

_Dune _- 10

_Belfast _- 7

_West Side Story _- 7

_King Richard _- 6