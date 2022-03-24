Zondo: It is a special honour to be appointed chief justice

Incoming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he also felt the heavy weight of the responsibility he would bear in taking up the position.

CAPE TOWN - Incoming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he felt honoured when President Cyril Ramaphosa told him he was to become the next head of the judiciary and the Constitutional Court.

He was on Thursday answering questions from the media in response to the many requests for interviews he has had since being named the country’s new chief justice.

He said he also felt the heavy weight of the responsibility he would bear in taking up the position.

Zondo said he was pleased and honoured to be able to serve the country: “To be appointed as the chief justice of the country is a special honour. It gives one an opportunity to serve the people in a very special way. So, I felt quite honoured and privileged by the appointment.”

He said if and when Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya became deputy chief justice, she would have a big role to play.

“She will certainly play a very important role and I will have a discussion with her, and I absolutely have no doubt that she is going to make a very big contribution.”

Despite a rocky interview at times at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Zondo said he had no doubt he and the JSC would work well together.