'Where is Ubuntu?’ – Makgoba calls on govt to ‘loudly’ condemn Russian invasion

JOHANNESBURG – Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called on the South African government to “loudly and clearly” condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the bombing health centres and places of refuge.



Thursday marks a exactly a month since Russia waged an attack on the country, killing thousands of civilians and forcing nearly four million others to flee.

Speaking at the launch of Truth to Power Exhibition on Thursday, an exhibition dedicated to the work of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Makgoba said he was distressed at the South African government’s “silence on the horrific bombing of health facilities and civilians in Ukraine.”

“Where is our ubuntu, our humanity?” he asked. “We Africans complain of the appalling indifference of many Europeans to the suffering of Africans when there is conflict on our continent. Are we seeking to mimic the Europeans in their lack of compassion, their lack of outrage at the suffering which women and children are subjected to? Do we want to reduce ourselves to their level?” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly maintained South Africa’s “neutral stance” to the conflict amid criticism that the country has been reluctant to take a strong stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with opposition parties accusing the African National Congress government of hiding behind the veneer of neutrality to give tacit support to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in March, South Africa was one of the 35 countries that abstained from voting during a United Nations General Assembly sitting to approve a resolution denouncing Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Makgoba said when he tried to convince the South African government to take a firm stance against Russia, he had soon learnt of the abstinence vote. “Three weeks ago, I called on our government to condemn Russia's invasion, on the grounds that whatever one's views on the behaviour of Nato and the West, the invasion is a flagrant breach of the UN Charter. Sadly, on the same day, South Africa abstained from voting on a UN resolution demanding that Russia unconditionally withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

