Three family members killed in lightning strike in KwaZulu-Natal

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department said the victims were a 69-year-old woman and two children aged 10 and 13.

DURBAN - It has emerged that three members of the same family were killed in a lightning strike during a thunderstorm.

The tragedy happened on Wednesday in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality.

A fourth person was also injured and has been recovering in hospital.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the department dispatched disaster management teams.

“MEC Hlomuka has assigned disaster management teams to provide support to the family. Hlomuka has also appealed to the residents across the province to continue to heed the warnings as they are issued by the South African Weather Service.”