Three Golden Arrow busses torched in Nyanga and Kraaifontein

Just last week Golden Arrow lost two of its busses in a petrol bombing in Nyanga after taxi violence erupted.

CAPE TOWN - Three Golden Arrow busses have been torched in the Nyanga and Kraaifontein areas.

The company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said on Thursday that details were sketchy.

"There are also reports of passenger injuries and all those injured have been attended to.”

