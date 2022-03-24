TB kills more people per year than HIV and malaria combined, says professor

In South Africa around 80,000 people die from TB each year, according to Professor Yogan Pillay, who is the Country Director for Clinton Health Access Initiative.

JOHANNESBURG - Thursday, 24 March marks World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease. Prior to the COVID pandemic TB was killing more people per year than many other diseases, including HIV and malaria, combined.

Pillay said it was estimated that 400,000 people contracted TB each year in South Africa but around 150,000 of those people did not receive any treatment and were, in reality, walking around with active TB.

“It’s not only bad for that 150,000 people, it’s also bad for others because as you know TB is airborne just like COVID, and its highly transmissible. If one person is untreated in a year, they can effect up to 15 others in that year.”

The focus of this year’s event was to invest in action to end TB. While there has been a vaccine for TB for over 100 years it was not very effective in preventing the disease.

Pillay said that the focus needed to be on creating a new vaccine and developing more effective treatments that could work faster.

In the meantime, a TB Check mobile service has been developed with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that invites people to check their TB symptoms online and get tests and treatments.

