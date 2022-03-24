SIU’s Mothibi is ‘hopeful’ about progress in punishing those abusing state funds

JOHANNESBURG - Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi acknowledges that corruption and maladministration are endemic in South Africa but adds that he’s hopeful they're making progress in punishing the many criminals abusing state funds.

The SIU said it had made significant recoveries through civil litigation and was hoping to recover R62 billion lost to corruption.

It added that it was focusing on high profile cases, claiming it was clamping down on government officials, including privately-owned companies.

Mothibi said it was important that evidence referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was enough to ensure successful prosecution.

In the last year the SIU has recovered R1.8 billion stolen through corrupt activities.