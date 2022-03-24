Kganyago: Repo rate increases by 25 basis points to 4.25%

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday afternoon announced that the repo rate has been increased by 25 basis points to 4.25%.

Kganyago made the announcement during the briefing on the monetary policy committee (MPC)'s decision in Pretoria, saying the increases comes into effect on 25 March 2022.

“Three members of the committee preferred the announced increase and two members preferred a 50 basis point rise in the repo rate,” he said.

He said inflation was high due to a number of factors, including high electricity prices: “The banks’ forecast of headline inflation for this year is revised higher to 5.8% primarily due to the higher food and fuel prices.”