New code of practice aims to end workplace bullying and harassment in SA

South African workplaces are in for major cultural shifts with a new code of “good practice on violence and harassment in the workplace” taking effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Last year South Africa became the 10th country in the world to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s Violence and Harassment Convention 190 with the new code of conduct making it among the first to implement the policies globally.

The policy in the Employment Equity Act was intended to address the prevention, elimination, and management of all forms of workplace harassment, including negative gossip, joking at someone’s else's expense, sarcasm, as well as condescending eye contact, and facial expressions.

It replaced the 2005 code, which was limited in its scope. The new rules were in line with the international labour organisation’s convention 190 making the country compliant with international labour standards.

The progressive policy which moved South African workplaces several steps forward in preventing discriminatory practices spelt out various forms of harassment, including psychological abuse and cyberbullying – concepts that had not found expression in the labour policy in the past.

It also prohibited threats, shaming, hostile teasing, insults, constant negative judgment, and language that was racist, sexist, or LGBTQIA+ phobic.

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Director for Employment Equity Ntsoaki Mamashela said they were concerned about the level of harassment in workplaces.

"Workplace bullying has become a new phenomenon where people, those that are in power, terrorise employees that worked with them in such a way that they ended up having all different types of illnesses, especially psychological illnesses, depression and not being able to function to their full capacity in the workplace."

According to the new code, employers were compelled to take action when employees reported harassment cases but workers also had the right to approach the CCMA or Labour Court and take up civil action simultaneously.