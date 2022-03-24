'SA deserves better': DA calls for removal of Ramaposa’s ‘poverty Cabinet’

The party said it had analysed the performance agreements of all 28 ministers in what it called Ramaphosa’s “poverty Cabinet” and almost all had underperformed.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet to be removed from office through a vote of no confidence next week.

While briefing the media in Parliament on Thursday, the party said it had analysed the performance agreements of all 28 ministers in what it called Ramaphosa’s “poverty Cabinet” and almost all had underperformed.

The official opposition said the agreements were a precursor to the party’s motion of no confidence in the entire Cabinet next week.

No minister has been made to answer for his or her progress, and it has become clear that these performance agreements were nothing but a box-ticking exercise to create the illusion of accountability. - @jsteenhuisen #CabinetMustGo pic.twitter.com/ciMb6JkD25 Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 24, 2022

The ministers performance agreements paint a picture of a cabinet that has failed in every single aspect of its duty. Which then raises the question: What exactly does President Ramaphosa consider a satisfactory score? - @jsteenhuisen #CabinetMustGo pic.twitter.com/4xkdabLqrE Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 24, 2022

South Africans deserve better, which is why we will do all we can to fire Ramaphosas Poverty Cabinet next week and give our country a fresh start. - @jsteenhuisen #CabinetMustGo pic.twitter.com/SXlpfjY1Rx Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 24, 2022

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the agreements were nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.

“Our decision to table a motion of no confidence in the Cabinet was not based on feelings or perception. There is a wealth of objective, quantifiable evidence to show that every single minister in this Cabinet has failed to do their job."

Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube listed some of the worst performing ministers.

“Minister Fikile Mbalula of transport, 16% of targets achieved. Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni again also quite new - a communications and digital technologies with 19% of the targets achieved."

The party called on all South Africans to back its motion, saying ministers have contributed to the demise of the country’s economy.