Go

'SA deserves better': DA calls for removal of Ramaposa’s ‘poverty Cabinet’

The party said it had analysed the performance agreements of all 28 ministers in what it called Ramaphosa’s “poverty Cabinet” and almost all had underperformed.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: AFP
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: AFP
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet to be removed from office through a vote of no confidence next week.

While briefing the media in Parliament on Thursday, the party said it had analysed the performance agreements of all 28 ministers in what it called Ramaphosa’s “poverty Cabinet” and almost all had underperformed.

The official opposition said the agreements were a precursor to the party’s motion of no confidence in the entire Cabinet next week.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the agreements were nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.

“Our decision to table a motion of no confidence in the Cabinet was not based on feelings or perception. There is a wealth of objective, quantifiable evidence to show that every single minister in this Cabinet has failed to do their job."

Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube listed some of the worst performing ministers.

“Minister Fikile Mbalula of transport, 16% of targets achieved. Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni again also quite new - a communications and digital technologies with 19% of the targets achieved."

The party called on all South Africans to back its motion, saying ministers have contributed to the demise of the country’s economy.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA