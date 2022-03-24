Go

Religious group voices concern over new COVID-19 rules

Some sectors in South Africa feel snubbed after the government's announcement of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - Some sectors in South Africa feel snubbed after the government's announcement of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Mandatory PCR tests for tourists travelling to South Africa have been scrapped but people must be vaccinated and the wearing masks in outdoor settings was no longer a requirement.

However, the International Federation of Christian Churches said the suggestion that vaccine certificates be provided to allow people to attend church showed disregard for worshippers.

The federation's Giet Khosa said, “Some of the churches have already been vaccinated in support of vaccination so the issue is not about vaccination, the issue is the mandate which would conflict with the Constitution and taking away people’s rights.”

