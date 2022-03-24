No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

Qama Qukula | President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that international investors are not being put off by South Africa's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ramaphosa was speaking to 702 presenter Clement Manyathela at the SA Investment Conference on Thursday afternoon.

He's defended the national government's neutral stance amid criticism that the country has been reluctant to take a strong stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Ramaphosa maintains that the escalating crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through negotiation and mediation.

Our position [on the Russia-Ukraine conflict] is fairly straightforward. It's rooted in what we've done well in the past; to negotiate and to mediate and nobody can challenge that. We are maintaining our position because we believe it's a strong position to have. It's all very well to stand on platforms and condemn, but once you do that then it prevents you from being able to play the type of role that Nelson Mandela taught us. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says the government will be looking at ways to mitigate the negative economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He says South Africa is not the only country that will be hard-hit by the ongoing conflict.

"Food prices are going to go up, fuel prices are going up, and so on. We have to deal with that to protect our people", he says.

We are not the only country in the world that is dealing with the negative impact or destructive impact of the war or conflict in Ukraine... Every country is trying to do whatever they can to deal with it... similarly we are doing that. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The fourth SA Investment Conference is being held in Sandton with businesses from over 40 different countries in attendance.

The conference is a part of Ramaphosa’s ambitious drive to raise R1.2 trillion to boost South Africa's ailing economy.

A total of R774 billion in investment commitments has been raised since the previous conference in 2020.

Ramaphosa says of the R774 billion committed, around R316 billion has so far been invested in the country's economy.

He's confident that more companies will make investment pledges which will translate into meaningful job creation in SA.

"It does move the needle, it may not wipe out the entire unemployment [figure], but it does add to the number of people who are employed."

Jobs are being created. Of course, when we look at it against the huge unemployment that we've got in the country which runs to almost 11 million people... it seems minuscule but it does make an impact. President Cyril Ramaphosa

So far we've raised R774 billion in the past, which is two-thirds, and today we expect to add on leading up to R1.2 trillion that we want to raise over a five-year period. I think we are going to meet our target and even exceed it because South Africa is a really hot investment destination. President Cyril Ramaphosa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa