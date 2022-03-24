SASOP calls for improved mental health care across the country

South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) said close to 91% of people with mental health illnesses in South Africa do not receive treatment.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) on Thursday reiterated calls for mental health care, particularly in poorer settings, to be improved.

Data shared by the organisation indicate that one in three South Africans will experience mental illness in their lifetime.

SASOP board member Dr Kagisho Maaroganye has called for more investment in public healthcare to address shortcomings in its mental care provision, especially in the poorer provinces such as Eastern Cape, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West.

Maaroganye said the human rights of people with mental health disorders were being violated by a lack of access to appropriate care and treatment.

“We are also calling for anti-stigma interventions, as we know, stigma prevents a lot of people from seeking help and also receiving treatments for mental health. So, we are calling for the development of anti-stigma preventions like it has been done in Canada and New Zealand.”

Experts say with more than 70% of South Africans reliant on the public healthcare system, more should be done to serve their mental health needs.