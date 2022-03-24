Authorities on alert as procession of striking taxi drivers march through CT

Two nyalas armoured vehicles are stationed at the provincial legislature, where a section of the building has been cordoned off with yellow police tape.

CAPE TOWN - Police and traffic officers are making their presence felt along Wale Street in the Cape Town CBD as taxi drivers embark on a strike.

Two armoured vehicles were stationed at the provincial legislature where a section of the building was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

A group of protesting taxi operators were expected to arrive shortly.

They have made their presence felt throwing traffic into disarray.

