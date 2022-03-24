EFF and ex-branch secretary Ramerafe turn to police after ‘violent’ Dudula raid

On Wednesday the EFF joined its former branch secretary Victor Ramerafe to open a criminal case against Nhlanhla Lux at the Dobsonville police station.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Operation Dudula say if police arrest their leader Nhlanhla Lux for a raid over the weekend then they, too, should be arrested as they accompanied him.

On Wednesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) joined its former branch secretary Victor Ramerafe to open a criminal case against Lux at the Dobsonville Police Station.

This followed a raid by Dudula at Remarefe’s home that apparently resulted in violence.

Operation Dudula's Patrick Mokgalusi said if Nhlanhla Lux was arrested he should not be the only one.

"They can't single him out as an individual. We were there with him. Our operations are always led by Lux and if they want to arrest him then why can't they lay charges against SAPS and the whole leadership of Operation Dudula."

The EFF believed they and Operation Dudula were being pitted against each other by white forces to created black-on-black violence.

Mokgalusi insisted their cause was a noble one.

"We identify hotspots and with the information we have we go to the relevant station commander, the station commander of a certain police station to give him information saying we have identified this area, and he must accompany us to show him where the problematic area is."

It was unclear whether an arrest warrant had been issued for Lux and if he would have his day in court.