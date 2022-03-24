NFP wants better security for traditional leaders, equal to that given to mayors

The party called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the killing of traditional leaders and it wants Amakhosi and Izinduna to be given the same level of security as mayors.

DURBAN - The National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal demands that traditional leaders be given benefits like those enjoyed by mayors.

The party called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the killing of traditional leaders and it wanted Amakhosi and Izinduna to be given the same level of security as mayors.

This followed the murder of the latest traditional leader in the province. Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo was shot and killed at his home in Ladysmith on Wednesday.

Mayors have an escort of at least two cars along with armed guards.

Party Secretary-General Cannan Mdletshe explained, "The Induda go to a meeting on foot because they don’t have vehicles. Therefore, we are saying if they can be accorded the same status as mayors, they will be able to get vehicles, they will be able to get protection or bodyguards.”

Co-Operative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka called for the swift arrest of the perpetrators behind Nxumalo’s killing.