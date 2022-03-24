Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa is conflicted and can't suspend me

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said President Cyril Ramphosa was 'personally and heavily' conflicted because of investigations into his conduct by her office.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said President Cyril Ramphosa was implicated in a few current investigations involving “impeachable conduct”.

This she said, was one of the reasons why the president was conflicted and couldn't exercise his powers to suspend her.

Mkhwebane has written to Ramaphosa giving reasons why she should not be suspended pending a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The president wrote to Mkhwebane last week giving her 10 days to to respond.

MKhwebane has since replied through her lawyers in a letter dated 22 March where she takes exception to her pending suspension.

She said there were numerous grounds why the suspension would be illegal and inappropriate.

Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa was “personally and heavily” conflicted because of investigations into his conduct by her office.

These include the president’s admission that state funds were misused for ANC internal campaigns and allegations of collusion between him and the justice minister in what she calls “judicial capture”.

It’s now up to the president to decide on Mkhwebane’s fate, which could make her the first Public Protector to be suspended by the president.