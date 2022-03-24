Mangaung Municipality sends staffers home amid ongoing protests

The country's legislative capital has been rocked by protests with some demonstrating over service delivery and many having to go without water for over a week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mangaung Municipality has closed its doors and ordered staffers to stay home in the midst of ongoing protests.

The city's service delivery vehicles were set alight on Wednesday night. It's understood that protestors also attempted to set fire to the supply chain offices of the municipal building.

Police arrested at least 11 people.

Parliament's Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs was expected to visit the city.

Manguang spokesperson Qondile Khedama said, “We have to really encourage our employees to be at home because we can’t guarantee their safety. We are beefing up the security of the headquarters with the intention of making sure that those members of the public who want to utilise the office for different reasons, they can have access so are the employees, that is why there is an undertaking that they will throughout today continuously update them.’’