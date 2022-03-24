Kganyago: Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on oil prices affected repo rate hike
He said on Thursday this after announcing that the monetary policy committee had decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the overall economic and financial conditions were expected to remain volatile for the foreseeable future.
He said this on Thursday after announcing that the monetary policy committee had decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.
The war in Ukraine, leading to higher oil prices which in turn has given way to higher inflation, has left the bank with little choice.
Kganyago said fuel prices were a problem: “Oil prices are revised up further for this year and fuel price inflation is higher at 26.1%. Local electricity price inflations is revised down for 2022 to 9.2% in 2023.”
However, the country's economic growth is still on track: “GDP growth is forecast to be 1.9% in both 2023 and in 2024.”
The governor said the bank would continue to make data-dependent policy decisions, responding to risks.
#MPCMarch22 The SARBs MPC has decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% This is effective from 25 March 2022. pic.twitter.com/nZu0Udt0hqSA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 24, 2022
#MPCMarch22 Oil prices are revised up further for this year, and fuel price inflation is higher at 26.1% (up from 13.7%). pic.twitter.com/GdHc4VTkKMSA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 24, 2022
#MPCMarchSA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) March 24, 2022
GDP growth is forecast to be 1.9% in both 2023 and 2024. Economic growth at these rates remains above a low rate of potential growth still constrained by loadshedding and policy uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/79n77BLMQE