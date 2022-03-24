Kganyago: Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on oil prices affected repo rate hike

He said on Thursday this after announcing that the monetary policy committee had decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the overall economic and financial conditions were expected to remain volatile for the foreseeable future.

He said this on Thursday after announcing that the monetary policy committee had decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.



The war in Ukraine, leading to higher oil prices which in turn has given way to higher inflation, has left the bank with little choice.

Kganyago said fuel prices were a problem: “Oil prices are revised up further for this year and fuel price inflation is higher at 26.1%. Local electricity price inflations is revised down for 2022 to 9.2% in 2023.”

However, the country's economic growth is still on track: “GDP growth is forecast to be 1.9% in both 2023 and in 2024.”

The governor said the bank would continue to make data-dependent policy decisions, responding to risks.