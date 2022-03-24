French Institute of SA calls for applications for annual Fête de la Musique

The Institute said only the first 300 applications sent before the deadline which is 15 April will be considered.

JOHANNESBURG - The French Institute of South Africa is calling on musicians, bands, singers, and DJs from all music genres to apply to perform in this year’s festival and join in the spirit of the Fête de la Musique.

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique will be celebrated on 18 June 2022 in Johannesburg.

The Institute said only the first 300 applications sent before the deadline, which is 15 April, will be considered.

Applicants will be selected based on the originality of their work as well as the quality of their performance on stage.

Musicians, bands, singers and DJs from all music genres are invited to apply for this years



Only 300 applicants will be considered.



https://t.co/Lpmsi3Bu42



Like and RT to spread the word far and wide!#OpenCall #JHBFDLM2022 #NewtownJunction #FtedeLaMusique https://t.co/UgcL0u0hUI French Institute of South Africa (@IF_SouthAfrica) March 18, 2022

The French Institute of South Africa said due to the high volume of applications, there would be no auditions, but there would be a jury of professionals who would listen to the tracks submitted and study applications carefully.

The judges includes French Institute of South Africa deputy director Sophie Boulé, Sakifo Music Festival founder Jérôme Galabert, Music in Africa Foundation project manager Violet Maila, Bassline production manager Andrew Poane, and DJ and content creator Liziwe Kwanini.

The annual free music festival was launched in 2010 in South Africa by the Institut Français and has always been one of the most popular events in Joburg.

The festival is hosted under the slogan 'Free Music For All' and offers something for everyone with jazz, pop, classical, rock, soul, indie, and funk all on the programme.

Originally, the World Music Day is a popular and free music festival taking place each year in France on the day of the summer solstice, the shortest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. Throughout that country and abroad, jazz, soul, funk, rock, electro, reggae, classical music, and many other musical styles are enthusiastically celebrated.

The Fête de la Musique is said to be celebrated in 700 cities in 120 countries across the world in June, including South Africa.

Locally, it is celebrated with a full day of free family-friendly concerts, which offers a great opportunity and platform to upcoming bands.

Many local and international artists have taken part in the event throughout the years and contributed to its success, including Samthing Soweto, Vaudou Game, Nakhane, Blk Jks, Urban Village, BCUC, Baenz Oester and the Rainmakers, Bombshelter Beast, and Msaki.

HOW TO APPLY?

Put together your application pack - bio, photos, technical rider, sound clips, videos and press kit and your application form ,which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4dveuusu - and send it via WeTransfer to fetedelamusiquejoburg@gmail.com.