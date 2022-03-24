Electricity vandalism, illegal connections cost CoCT nearly R1m in Feb

Officials said most incidents of vandalism and illegal connections were recorded in the north of the city, which included communities like Hanover Park, Heideveld, Athlone and Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it had recorded nearly R1 million in electricity vandalism damage for the month of February.

Officials said most incidents of vandalism and illegal connections were recorded in the north of the city, which included communities like Hanover Park, Heideveld, Athlone and Manenberg.

Vandalism to infrastructure was recorded in Atlantis and the central city areas of Woodstock and along Philip Kgosana Drive.

Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen said: “The city is trying to keep Cape Town lit but vandalism, theft, and illegal connections cause a lot of damage and unnecessary power outages. These actions drain our resources from much-needed maintenance, upgrading work and our capital programme is at risk.”

Van Reenen stressed that this money could have been spent on expanding service delivery.

“As in many cases, sadly, as soon as the city fixes or replaces infrastructure, it is vandalised again. We appeal to residents to assist us by reporting any suspicious activities near electricity infrastructure to both the South African Police Service and the city so we can bring this to an end.”